NASCAR Responds To President Trump’s Bubba Wallace Tweet

NASCAR has officially responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet from earlier today about driver Bubba Wallace.

Trump blasted Wallace on Twitter regarding last month’s noose incident. The FBI investigated a noose found in Wallace’s garage by a member of his team, ultimately determining that there was no hate crime.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” Trump tweeted on Monday morning.

This afternoon, Wallace responded to the President’s apology demand, advocating “love over hate every day…Even when it’s HATE coming from the POTUS.” Now, NASCAR has gone to bat for the 26-year-old driver, releasing an official statement of support.

“We are proud to have Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR family and we commend his courage and leadership,” the statement reads. “NASCAR continues to stand tall with Bubba, our competitors and everyone who makes our sport welcoming and inclusive for all racing fans.”

NASCAR response to Trump's Wallace tweet. “We are proud to have Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR family and we commend his courage and leadership. NASCAR continues to stand tall with Bubba, our competitors and everyone who makes our sport welcoming and inclusive for all racing fans." — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) July 6, 2020

Wallace has also received public support today from fellow drivers Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson, as well as NBA superstar LeBron James.

Wallace finished ninth at yesterday’s Brickyard 400.