NBA Commissioner Releases Statement On Kobe Bryant’s Death

A closeup of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NBA is absolutely reeling right now with the stunning and tragic death of Kobe Bryant at the age of 41.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were two of several people killed in a helicopter crash in California earlier today. A police press conference featuring local officials providing information on the crash is going on as we speak.

Moments ago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a lengthy statement on the passing of Bryant.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

Bryant’s death has shocked the entire sports world. It is an event that has shaken people to their core.

The fact his daughter–along with one of her teammates and another parent–were killed makes a horrific story even worse.


