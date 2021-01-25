NBA History Will Be Made In Tonight’s Hornets-Magic Game

NBA history will be made among the officiating crew when the Orlando Magic host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

For the first time ever, two women will officiate the same NBA game. Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder will both be on the call for Hornets-Magic.

Since Violet Palmer and Dee Kantner broke in in 1997, the NBA has had multiple women referees, but none have ever worked on the same game together.

That changes tonight.

Currently, the NBA has five women serving as referees: Sago, Schroeder, Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Simone Jelks. These five, plus Palmer and Kantner, make up the seven women who have called games in the NBA over the last two-plus decades.

Sago is in her third-season as an NBA official, while Schroeder is in her second. Good luck to both as they make history tonight.