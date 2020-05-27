NBA Insider Makes Prediction For How Season Will Resume

The NBA is very much in the process of bringing back the 2019-20 season. However, there are several hurdles league executives will have to get past before they can make a final decision, including how many teams will be invited to Orlando.

At this moment, every sign in the universe is pointing to the NBA finishing up the season in Orlando, Florida. It makes a ton of sense since Disney World has the capacity to hold hundreds of players and their families.

Figuring out how many teams should make the trip to Orlando is tricky though. There are still health concerns plaguing the country, so the league would benefit from not bringing all 30 teams to one site.

NBA insider Marc Stein shared his prediction for how he believes the season will resume. He thinks the league will ultimately invite 20 teams to Orlando – the top eight seeds from each conference and the four teams in contention for the final seed in the Western Conference.

Prediction: The NBA invites 20 teams to Orlando *30 too many to host comfortably *24 too arbitrary + some non-playoff teams want to play and some don't *16 is fairest if all 30 can't be invited … but 20 is the easiest compromise *Top 8 in each conference and West 9-to-12 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 27, 2020

If this plan does go through that means the Kings, Pelicans, Spurs and Trail Blazers would be invited to continue playing.

Memphis has a 3.5-game lead over New Orleans, Portland and Sacramento. As for San Antonio, it only sits four games behind Memphis in the standings.

The rest of the field for the NBA would include contenders such as the Bucks, Celtics, Clippers, Heat, Jazz, Lakers, Mavericks, Magic, Nets, Nuggets, Pacers, Raptors, Rockets, Thunder and 76ers.

Would you want to see 20 teams invited to Orlando for the rest of the NBA season?