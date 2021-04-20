NBA World Reacts To The Latest James Harden News

The injury woes for the trio of Brooklyn Nets superstars continued on Tuesday.

According to an official medical update from the team, James Harden has suffered a recovery setback during an on-court rehab workout. The hamstring injury, which he suffered during a late-March matchup against his former Rockets squad, has kept him out for most of April so far.

Following the setback, Harden reportedly received an MRI and has been deemed out indefinitely.

While there’s no official timetable for the star shooting guard’s return, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said he could be back on the court before playoffs tipoff in about a month.

During a press conference today, head coach Steve Nash revealed the uncertainty of the injury saying, “We’re back to square one. We’ll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can, who knows when that’ll be?”

With these new injury issues, the Nets’ collection of superstars will be separated yet again.

Through the entirety of the 2020-21 season so far, Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have only played in seven total games together. Just as Durant made his return earlier this month, Harden’s hamstring troubles made their way into the picture. Irving continues to miss games for Brooklyn due to “personal matters.”

Despite their superstars’ lack of durability, the Nets are still in the midst of an impressive season. Just one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers at second place in the Eastern Conference, the drama-laden squad currently boasts a 38-19 record.

Even so, Harden’s absence in the playoffs would certainly be a cause for concern.

The NBA world reacted to the news of the hamstring setback on Twitter.

Part of my concern with the setback is that I think James Harden is the most integral piece for this Nets squad. The Nets will need to rely on his complete game a ton as the horse, the engine of their attack. It would be easier to integrate KD or Kyrie in playoffs after injury. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) April 20, 2021

Through 34 games this season, Harden is averaging 25.4 points and a near career-high 11.0 assists per game.