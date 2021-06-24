NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons Speculation

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has recently become a punching bag for NBA critics around the league.

Through the Sixers’ seven-game Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Atlanta Hawks, the three-time All Star took just three fourth-quarter shots and scored just 19 points in the series’ final three games. He also finished this postseason run with the worst free-throw percentage in NBA playoff history (34.2%).

With this dreadful postseason performance, Simmons’ future with Philadelphia has recently been called into question.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers and Simmons’ camp began discussions about the possibility of a trade earlier this week in Chicago. Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand were present in the meeting with Simmons and his agent Rich Paul, Ceo of Klutch Sports.

While no official trade requests have been made, Paul reportedly floated the notion of a potential pre-2021 season trade.

The 76ers are reportedly committed to maintaining Simmons as a centerpiece of their franchise, despite his recent struggles.

The NBA world took to Twitter to respond to the news of this meeting.

The audacity from Klutch and Simmons to even consider requesting a trade after his monstrosity of a playoff debacle is truly remarkable https://t.co/xGA3WP0H5U — Air-Ball.com (@Air_Ball_com) June 24, 2021

Man tried to "you can't fire me, I quit." and Morey laughed him out of the office https://t.co/0plNLBUpSI — 🌿🌱🌵 (@BrendanLLM) June 24, 2021

Ben should request a trade imo. Get somewhere new like Fultz, find your groove and grind or switch to center and join the nets https://t.co/OZBTENYQNy — sloth (@ssIoth) June 24, 2021

They aren’t ready to move on from him YET. All it takes is for the right offer to be made and he’s as good as gone. https://t.co/tYe5NxOC9U — Tyler Colemañ (@heels_R_better) June 24, 2021

Time to get me some popcorn. https://t.co/xlPBRX4T0c — trisha ✨ (@nangshalee) June 24, 2021

I'm guessing they don't trade Ben unless he asks. So my read is they run it back because Ben likes Doc that much. https://t.co/nI4sApUjKA — Lanceadelphia 🇬🇭 (@LanceAdelphia) June 24, 2021

At just 24 years old, Simmons still has four years and $147 million remaining on his contract in Philly. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to make just over $33 million in base salary next season.