NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry’s 1st Quarter Performance

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just put on a show in the first quarter tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Two nights after helping take down one LA team, Curry is doing his best to beat the other one. In the first 12 minutes of action, the sharpshooting guard accounted for 25 points on 9-of-9 shooting.

Curry buried all five of his three-point attempts and converted 2-of-2 free throws. He also nearly outscored the Clippers as a team, as the Warriors jumped out to a 44-27 lead after one quarter.

After being named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team this week, Curry has reminded everybody tonight why he’s one of the best to ever play, and likely the best shooter of all-time.

Watching Steph Curry is art — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) October 22, 2021

Steph Curry is literally on pace for this. pic.twitter.com/EfBL9XXOCC — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 22, 2021

Steph is wild, man — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) October 22, 2021

perfect from 2

perfect from 3

perfect from the free throw 25 points in the quarter to start the game steph curry is so good at basketball that i’m honestly offended lol — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 22, 2021

Wardell Stephen Curry, 25 points.

In the first quarter.

Nine of nine from the floor.

Five of five on threes.https://t.co/aL4lRbcfhr — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) October 22, 2021

End of 1Q stats for Steph Curry: 9-9, 5-5 (2-2 FT!) for 25 dang points. Clippers have 27 as a team. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 22, 2021

We’re like eight years into the Steph Curry, Superstar, era and there is still nothing in sports quite like the nights where Steph decides to go off like this. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) October 22, 2021

Curry is out of the game now as the Warriors continue to build a big lead against the Clippers early in the second quarter.

We’ll see how many points the two-time MVP winds up with tonight when it is all said and done.