NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry’s 1st Quarter Performance

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry warms up.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on February 10, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just put on a show in the first quarter tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Two nights after helping take down one LA team, Curry is doing his best to beat the other one. In the first 12 minutes of action, the sharpshooting guard accounted for 25 points on 9-of-9 shooting.

Curry buried all five of his three-point attempts and converted 2-of-2 free throws. He also nearly outscored the Clippers as a team, as the Warriors jumped out to a 44-27 lead after one quarter.

After being named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team this week, Curry has reminded everybody tonight why he’s one of the best to ever play, and likely the best shooter of all-time.

 

Curry is out of the game now as the Warriors continue to build a big lead against the Clippers early in the second quarter.

We’ll see how many points the two-time MVP winds up with tonight when it is all said and done.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.