College football won’t be played in a ‘bubble,’ but that doesn’t rule out a bubble concept being utilized for other collegiate sports.

A bubble concept proved difficult for college football to implement. The same can be said for the NFL. But in the NBA world, the bubble concept has worked seemingly to perfection.

The NBA hasn’t had many complications since the 2019-20 season resumption. As a result, collegiate sports – like men’s and women’s college basketball – could look to implement the same concept in coming months.

NCAA president Mark Emmert addressed the possibility of implementing a bubble environment for various collegiate sports in coming months.

Emmert is clearly seriously considering utilizing a bubble for the upcoming college sports season if he sees that it’s necessary.

Emmert’s last word tonight regarding playing in a bubble: "If we need to do a bubble model and that’s the only way we can do it, we’ll figure that out." It can’t be more clear at this point that the NCAA is obviously heavily preparing to pull off tournaments in bubbles. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) August 13, 2020

The 2020-21 collegiate sports year could be the most unique in history. Mark Emmert believes bubble or semi-bubble models could prove successful next year.

“When we look at it, if we modify the model, shrink the bracket sizes, do everything in predetermined sites instead of running kids around the country, move towards bubbles or semi-bubble models in volley, let’s say, or soccer, there’s a way to do it,” Emmert said on Thursday, via CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone. “Will it be normal? Of course not. . . . But is it doable? Yes.”

Here's what NCAA prez Mark Emmert said earlier about potentially moving towards "bubbles or semi-bubble models" to conduct sports pic.twitter.com/lgOlvQbgBs — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) August 13, 2020

A bubble concept has worked wonders in the NBA. It’d be wise for Emmert and the NCAA to implement a similar concept for all collegiate sports the NCAA has jurisdiction over.