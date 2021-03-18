Here Are The Odds Of Getting A Perfect NCAA Tournament Bracket

A day ahead the true start to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, hope springs eternal as college basketball fans get their brackets in order. More than a few of you probably feel like you nailed it this year, finding the pathway to a perfect 63-for-63 pick bracket.

In all likelihood, this is not your year. Or mine. Or anyone’s.

Filling out a perfect bracket may seem extremely difficult, but the math on it suggests it is about as close to impossible as it gets. The NCAA put up its own blog post on the matter, to remind everyone just how crazy it gets. With 64 teams in the field (as the play-in games are generally not tallied in most bracket games), there are 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 possible permutations for the full field, if each game is treated as a coin flip.

Of course, they’re not quite that. 1-16 games go to the top seed over 99-percent of the time (sorry Virginia), and things cascade from there, but it is extremely hard to figure out perfect odds for each hypothetical matchup possible and run that more accurate model for this. Daniel Wilco, writing for NCAA.com, gave it a shot though. The odds are still not in your favor here.

1 in 120.2 billion.

Or, said another way: Maybe this is the year.https://t.co/NMclNbZekg — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) March 15, 2021

Using bracket game data, he found that players have an average accuracy of 66.7-percent for picking games right. Multiplied over 63 unique games, though, and the odds remain very long, if not quite in the quintillions.

667^63 = 0.00000000000831625. That’s equal to odds of 1 in 120.2 billion — 70 million times better than if every game was a coin flip. How attainable are odds of 1 in 120.2 billion? If every person in the United States filled out a completely unique bracket that was 66.7 percent accurate, we’d expect to see a perfect bracket 366 years from now. You know, if March Madness is still happening in the year 2385.

Per the data, the average Bracket Challenge winner has picked just under 50 correct games per tournament. That’s not all that close to perfect, but remains a remarkable feat, and roughly what you need to score some significant prizes over the next month.

A printable version of this year’s NCAA Tournament bracket is available here.

[NCAA]