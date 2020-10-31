Nebraska’s AD Has A Message For College Football Recruits

Nebraska football has had a pretty hectic week so far. In just the second week of their season, they won’t be playing on Saturday.

The lack of a game this weekend definitely wasn’t for a lack of trying on the Cornhuskers’ part. Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos wanted to make that very clear to recruits.

The Cornhuskers were originally scheduled to take on Wisconsin in a marquee Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Those plans were quickly derailed when a sweeping outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases struck the Badgers earlier this week. The outbreak started with Wisconsin’s young, star quarterback Graham Mertz, who had a record setting opening night in Week 1.

Mertz’ positive test came back last Saturday, but the outbreak is an ongoing issue for the Badgers. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez announced more positive cases on Saturday morning, bringing the total to 10 staff members and 12 players.

Bill Moos hopes recruits noticed NU's efforts to play football today. "I hope the message for prospects around the country is, 'Hey, these guys at Nebraska will fight for their student-athletes in every aspect,'" he said. "I think we just showed that again." — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) October 31, 2020

Nebraska tried to get permission from the Big Ten to host a non-conference opponent in place of Wisconsin this weekend but were quickly denied. Chattanooga reportedly agreed to play the Cornhuskers in Memorial Stadium on Saturday but the conference blocked the request. Two Big Ten schools were reportedly supportive of the Huskers’ efforts.

This denial sets an interesting precedent moving forward in the Big Ten, especially for teams that are plagued with outbreaks like Wisconsin.

With positive tests still rolling in, there’s a decent chance the Badgers will have to postpone next week’s matchup with Purdue.

The Big Ten is going to have to do some serious schedule shuffling if they want to make this season work without non-conference replacement games.