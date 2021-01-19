New Broncos General Manager Comments On Drew Lock

The Broncos won’t commit to Drew Lock as their franchise quarterback just yet. But, newly-hired general manager, George Payton, made it very clear that the young QB has some great potential.

After taking over as a third-stringer for the final five games of Denver’s 2019 season, Lock has now completed his second year with the franchise. With the promise he’s shown so far, the young quarterback out of Missouri looks like he could be the Broncos QB of the future.

But, Payton wasn’t so quick to make that distinction in his first days as GM. During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Payton said he hadn’t seen enough tape yet to declare Lock the next Denver franchise QB.

“I liked Drew coming out of the draft. A big arm, athletic, a play-maker,” Payton said, per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post. “I haven’t studied him. I haven’t gotten into a lot of tape. I’ve only been here four days. I’ve watched enough tape to know that he’s talented. He can develop.”

Paton on Drew Lock: "I liked Drew coming out of the draft. A big arm, athletic, a play-maker. "I haven't studied him. I haven't gotten into a lot of tape. I've only been here four days. I've watched enough tape to know that he's talented. He can develop." — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) January 19, 2021

The legend of Drew Lock was born in those final five games of 2019. The third-stringer led the Broncos to a 5-1 finish, throwing 100/156 for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and just three interceptions. After this breakout performance, many Denver fans were ready to crown Lock as the next big thing.

Unfortunately, 2020 saw a whole new level of inconsistency for the young quarterback.

Missing four games due to injury/COVID-19, Lock started 13 games this year for the Broncos. This time, Lock went a disappointing 4-9, throwing just 16 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions.

In Week 14, Lock threw for 280 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a win over Carolina. But, just a few weeks earlier, he threw four interceptions in a loss to the Raiders.

It’s no surprise that this kind of inconsistency gives Payton pause.