NFL Insider Has New Injury Update For Packers RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones running with the football.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 25: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball for a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Green Bay star running back Aaron Jones has missed the Packers’ last two games with a calf injury.

Though Jones has seen limited work this week in practice, Green Bay says they’ll be taking a cautious approach towards the All-Pro running back’s return. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers organization is pessimistic about Jones returning for their Thursday Night Football matchup with the 49ers.

Rapoport tweeted the report on Tuesday.

In Jones’ absence, backup RB Jamaal Williams has stepped up as a solid replacement, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown over the past two games. Unfortunately for the Packers, the running back core was hit hard this week with breaking COVID-19 news.

Backup running back AJ Dillon tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. As a close contact to Dillon, Williams has also been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

This leaves Green Bay with a heavily diminished RB core consisting of Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams. Both of those backs have virtually no NFL experience. The two backs have a combined 15 career carries.

Fortunately for the Packers, they’ll be facing a 49ers team that’s also been struck by the injury bug. San Francisco will be without Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and more.

This Thursday night battle of the backup running backs will take place at 8:20 PM EST on Fox.


