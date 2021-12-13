New York Giants Fans Are Fed Up On Sunday Night

The New York Giants lost to the Los Angeles Chargers today, clinching their fifth-straight losing season and fourth in a row under general manager Dave Gettleman.

Gettleman, who was hired to engineer a rebuild after a disastrous 3-13 season in 2017, has been an abject failure. The Giants are 19-42 in his tenure and have never won more than six games in a season.

Even some of the recent positives of the Gettleman era (drafting Andrew Thomas in the first round in 2020, selecting Xavier McKinney and Azeez Ojulari in the second round of the last two drafts, signing James Bradberry in free agency) have been negated by misjudgments in his first two offseasons (drafting Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018, signing tackle Nate Solder in 2018, drafting Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall in 2019).

Reports and rumors indicate Gettleman is likely to “retire” at the end of this season, but there are plenty of Giants fans who want him out expeditiously. Some want head coach Joe Judge out as well.

From 2005-12, the Giants never had a losing season, making the playoffs five times and winning two Super Bowls. But in the last nine years, they’ve had eight losing campaigns and just one postseason appearance.

Since 2017, they’ve been one of the two worst teams in the NFL, along with their roommates, the New York Jets. Nothing owner John Mara has tried has worked.

Jettisoning Gettleman is a step in the right direction, but in reality, the Giants need a major organizational overhaul this offseason if they want to have a chance to once again be a competitive team.