NFL Announces Fine For Antoine Winfield Taunting Tyreek Hill

This year’s Super Bowl was full of memorable moments.

One of the most memorable incidents was the Antoine Winfield Jr. taunt on Tyreek Hill. After a late-game, fourth-down pass breakup, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ safety threw Hill’s signature peace sign celebration right back in his face.

Antoine Winfield Jr. for DROY

pic.twitter.com/wxpNZpPefX — PFF (@PFF) February 8, 2021

On Saturday afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the league has fined Winfield $7,815 for mocking the Kansas City Chief’s star wideout.

The NFL fined #Bucs CB Antoine Winfield Jr. $7,815 for mocking Tyreek Hill’s signature peace sign after a late fourth-down stop in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 13, 2021

At first glance, Winfield’s taunt looked pretty disrespectful — especially while up big in the fourth quarter.

But, the Bucs defender was quick to point out that the mocking was a matter of revenge. Earlier in the regular season during a 27-24 Chiefs’ victory, Hill burned Winfield down the sideline and gave him the peace sign before backflipping into the end zone.

The rookie doesn’t seem to regret his retaliation in the slightest.

“The taunting, man. It’s just something that I had to do,” Winfield said after the game. “He back-flipped in front of my face, gave me the peace sign. So it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him. … It felt amazing to be able to do that, not even gonna lie.”

Sure, maybe this was a weak fine — but at least the NFL is consistent.

Hill has been fined multiple times in the past for his signature peace sign taunt.