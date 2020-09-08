The Spun

NFL Announces Latest COVID-19 Results Before Week 1 Games

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, there was legit concern surrounding the NFL season and whether it’d be able to start on time. Judging off the latest COVID-19 data, the league has done a marvelous job containing the virus.

Unlike the NBA, the NFL will not be using a bubble for this season. Part of the reason why is due to the abundance of players and staff on each team. It’d be tough to find enough real estate to house all 32 teams.

Although there was some doubt about how the NFL would be able to keep its players healthy through training camp, it appears almost every player in the league will be cleared for Week 1.

The NFL announced that 44,510 tests were administered to a total of 8,349 players and team personnel over the past week. Only one player and seven personnel members tested positive during that span.

“Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol,” the league said in a statement. “They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.”

Each team has developed a strategy to keep its players safe. For example, the Saints rented out a hotel to create an optional ‘sequester’ during training camp.

Since the rate of infection is so low right now in the NFL, it’s imperative the league doesn’t suffer any outbreaks. And in the event that an outbreak does occur, teams need to make sure they isolate all positive cases and follow protocols.


