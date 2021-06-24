NFL.com Names The League’s Most ‘Complete’ Team

On Thursday, NFL.com released a list of what it believes to be the NFL’s most “complete” teams. Believe it or not, the Cleveland Browns check in at No. 1.

That’s right. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the most “complete” team in the NFL. That honor falls to the Browns, who advanced to the AFC’s divisional round last season before falling to the Chiefs in a 22-17 slug-fest.

The Browns now have an opportunity to build upon what was a terrific season for the organization. To make such a task easier, they enter the 2021-22 season with one of the best rosters in the NFL.

As pointed out by Marc Ross of NFL.com, Cleveland’s roster is “loaded with Pro Bowl talent,” and it starts in the trenches.

“The Browns have been building a respectable roster for several years now. But heading into the 2021 season, they aren’t just good — they’re loaded with Pro Bowl talent from top to bottom, featuring multiple high-level players at almost every position group,” Ross writes, via NFL.com. “The offensive success no doubt stems from an O-line that returns all five starters from a unit that Pro Football Focus ranked first in pass blocking and second in run blocking in 2020.”

Per usual, the Browns’ success will ultimately rely on quarterback play.

Baker Mayfield took a big step forward last season, but he still has plenty to prove. The former No. 1 overall pick has no excuses with the weapons and offensive line he has surrounding him.

If Mayfield improves, the Browns could be a major threat to win the AFC North and contend for the AFC as a whole.