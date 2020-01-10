NFL Insider Has Status Update For Texans WR Will Fuller

Injuries have plagued Will Fuller for most of this season, but the former first-round pick might actually return for this weekend’s AFC Divisional Round.

The Houston Texans were without Fuller on Wild Card Weekend against the Buffalo Bills. His absence hurt the offense, especially since he can take the top off any defense.

Fuller has dealt with hamstring and groin injuries throughout the season, causing him to miss five games.

Houston narrowly defeated Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs and now has a rematch looming with Kansas City. Fortunately for head coach Bill O’Brien, the offense might have its No. 2 wideout at its disposal.

According to NFL Network reporter James Palmer, the Texans view Fuller as a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Palmer said the expectation is that Fuller will play, but of course it’s possible that he suffers a setback.

As @RapSheet said earlier in the week it looked like WR Will Fuller (groin) would be returning Sunday. Bill O’Brien called it a game time decision today. I’m told the expectation is he’ll play Sunday unless anything crazy happens between now and game time. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 10, 2020

It’s evident that Deshaun Watson puts up better statistics when Fuller is active. They have strong chemistry and trust on passes thrown downfield.

While the Texans certainly have playmakers in DeAndre Hopkins, Duke Johnson and Kenny Stills, the return of Fuller would be a tremendous boost.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Texans game is at 3:05 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.