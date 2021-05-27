NFL Insider Makes ‘Gut Feeling’ Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

Will the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason? That appears to be the million-dollar question at the moment.

Earlier today, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the Packers “aren’t budging” when it comes to their position on Rodgers. The front office doesn’t want to ship out the three-time MVP.

Florio’s report coincides with Yahoo insider Charles Robinson’s latest prediction for Rodgers. He believes the Packers will find a way to keep their veteran quarterback in town for at least two more seasons.

“I think Rodgers eventually gets paid enough guaranteed money in a record contract that cements him as Packers starter for 2-3 years,” Robinson wrote on Twitter. “And there is a mea culpa behind the scenes from the front office that facilitates the more collaborative environment Rodgers has wanted for years.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported a few weeks ago that Green Bay has discussed a new contract with Rodgers. Those talks haven’t progressed yet though.

Rodgers didn’t publicly comment on his situation until he made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter with Kenny Mayne earlier this week. He revealed why he’s frustrated with Green Bay.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

