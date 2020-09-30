NFL Reportedly Sends Another Warning To Teams, Threatens Suspensions

The NFL has made it abundantly clear that coaches need to wear face coverings while on the sidelines. Since there have been plenty of instances where a coach hasn’t followed that rule, the league is handing out a final warning.

Last week, the NFL fined five coaches and teams for not complying with game-day protocols. Pete Carroll, Vic Fangio, Jon Gruden, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan were all fined $100,000 each. In addition, their franchises were fined $250,000 on top of it.

Hefty fines are usually effective, but the NFL isn’t making that the only form of punishment. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the league sent a “strongly-worded” memo to team executives, general managers and head coaches today regarding game-day protocols.

Schefter said the memo included the following message: “We will address lack of compliance with accountability measures that may include suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks.”

This might seem harsh, but the NFL is trying its best to minimize the spread of the virus. Besides, wearing a face covering isn’t an unfair demand, especially during times like this.

Coaches who haven’t been complying with game-day protocols will certainly do so starting this weekend. Teams can’t afford for their coaches to get suspended because they refuse to follow a simple rule.

With the fourth week of the season about to begin, all eyes will be on the coaches who have already been slapped with a fine.