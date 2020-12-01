NFL Reportedly Sets New Kickoff Time For Ravens-Steelers

After a roller coaster of schedule changes and and postponements, the NFL finally seems to have a final kickoff time for the Ravens-Steelers game.

Three postponements later, 6-4 Baltimore is now scheduled to take on the undefeated Steelers Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. E.T.

Yup, we’ve got mid-afternoon midweek NFL action.

Ravens-Steelers is now scheduled to kick off at 3:40 pm Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

The matchup was originally scheduled for the late-window game on Thanksgiving day. That was quickly derailed when an uncontrollable outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests swept through the Baltimore organization.

According to the Ravens’ website, over 20 players have been placed on the COVID-19 list, including star QB Lamar Jackson, who tested positive earlier this week. The game was first moved to Sunday, and then again to Tuesday night.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens were scheduled to hold their first full practice in over a week on Monday morning. The NFL nixed that as well, canceling the practice earlier today.

With another positive test on Monday, that marks nine days in a row the Ravens have had a player test positive. Baltimore players reportedly appealed to the NFL over teleconference on Monday, saying they were concerned for their safety. The Ravens suggested the game be moved to Thursday, and the league compromised with the new Wednesday date.

While more importantly it’s a safer option, this scheduling also offers Baltimore a competitive boost. With the new start time, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram will both be able to return after clearing their required 10-day quarantine period.

#Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram will now be eligible for Wednesday’s game against the #Steelers, per me and @RapSheet. Their-day isolation period after positive COVID-19 tests will be over. Baltimore still will be down a dozen players, including QB Lamar Jackson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2020

This schedule change also shifts some other games around the league.

The Steelers scheduled Sunday game against Washington will now take place on Monday at 5:00 p.m. E.T. Also, the NFL is considering moving the scheduled Monday night matchup between the Ravens and Cowboys to 8:00 p.m. E.T. next Tuesday, per Adam Schefter.

But hold on: Cowboys-Ravens now might be moving to Tuesday night, per source. https://t.co/MkBe5ecXba — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Even with a few players returning, Baltimore will still be down over a dozen players in a game with massive playoff implications.

The Ravens will look to pull off the upset and inch their way one step closer to second place in the AFC North.