NFL World Reacts To Friday’s DeSean Jackson News

On Friday afternoon, reports surfaced that DeSean Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner for the veteran wide receiver.

Head coach Sean McVay has since confirmed those reports, saying Jackson has been given permission to search for a new prospective team, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

#Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that DeSean Jackson has permission to seek a trade and that he won’t play this week. McVay says Jackson deserves to receive the opportunity to look around. https://t.co/8962jQelNw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

Jackson signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams prior to the 2021 season. While he’s found a spot on a title-contending roster, the 34-year-old wideout may not be happy with his role and playing time behind a stacked WR room of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Through seven games and one start this year, Jackson ranks fifth in team receiving with 221 yards and one touchdown.

Though he’s certainly not the three-time Pro-Bowl receiver he once was, Jackson still has the ability to make some explosive plays with his speed. Including a 75-yard touchdown reception in Week 3, the 14th-year wideout is averaging 27.6 yards per reception.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this potential break up — giving some suggestions for Jackson’s next landing spot in the process.

There is no “I” in Rams. But for real, tell me you don’t care about anything other than yourself when you’re requesting a trade from a top team. Hope he gets traded to Washington or Chicago or something https://t.co/8iRZgGw8VE — Matt N. (@mjnowac) October 29, 2021

Packers should easily try to trade for Desean. Cooks and Desean on the market and packers are playing with practice squad level WRs behind Davante makes no sense. https://t.co/FHniy84t6N — TDAVIS (@tdavisbrand) October 29, 2021

Hey @Titans go get another weapon that can take the top off the coverage. One of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/cZMXLnoAzU — DeQuinn Watford (@_Coach_Q) October 29, 2021

D Jax back to DC??? https://t.co/nRjKNcVGVB — Derek (@BurgandyBoss) October 29, 2021

Pairing him with Lamar seems like the natural fit. He still has the burners so it could be something like the Eagles 2011 https://t.co/9IiMIzE9Yn — Cell© (@Imperfectedcell) October 29, 2021

Any prospective team with a need for depth and a deep-ball threat at the wide receiver position would be an excellent fit for Jackson. If a deal does get done, it will have to be completed before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the 6-1 Rams should be just fine without him.