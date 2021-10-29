The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s DeSean Jackson News

Los Angeles Rams receiver DeSean Jackson walks off the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: DeSean Jackson #1 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, reports surfaced that DeSean Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner for the veteran wide receiver.

Head coach Sean McVay has since confirmed those reports, saying Jackson has been given permission to search for a new prospective team, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Jackson signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams prior to the 2021 season. While he’s found a spot on a title-contending roster, the 34-year-old wideout may not be happy with his role and playing time behind a stacked WR room of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Through seven games and one start this year, Jackson ranks fifth in team receiving with 221 yards and one touchdown.

Though he’s certainly not the three-time Pro-Bowl receiver he once was, Jackson still has the ability to make some explosive plays with his speed. Including a 75-yard touchdown reception in Week 3, the 14th-year wideout is averaging 27.6 yards per reception.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this potential break up — giving some suggestions for Jackson’s next landing spot in the process.

Any prospective team with a need for depth and a deep-ball threat at the wide receiver position would be an excellent fit for Jackson. If a deal does get done, it will have to be completed before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the 6-1 Rams should be just fine without him.

