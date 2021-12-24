On Friday morning, the football world learned that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t likely to play this weekend.

The Lions placed Goff on the reserve/COVID-19 list following the team’s impressive win over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he was able to test negative.

Earlier this morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it’s “highly unlikely” Goff suits up this weekend. It’s tough news for a Lions team that was looking to put a winning streak together.

Some Lions fans, though, are just happy he was able to help Detroit defeat the Cardinals last weekend.

“Rest up King. You did your job last week. lol,” one fan said.

ESPN’s Field Yates noted that one of two quarterbacks could be filling in for Goff.

“Sounds like it will be Tim Boyle or David Blough under center for the Lions on Sunday against the Falcons,” he said.

Falcons reporter Michael Rothstein seemed to suggest that Campbell intimated that Tim Boyle will get the start.

“The way Campbell talked Wednesday, the Falcons could be facing Tim Boyle,” he said.

Atlanta was already favored to win the game at home. However, with the absence of Jared Goff from the starting lineup, the Falcons will become even heavier favorites.

Can the Lions pull off another upset?