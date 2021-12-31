NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Kirk Cousins News

Notable refuser of the COVID-19 vaccine Kirk Cousins has tested positive for the virus.

As an unvaccinated player, the Vikings QB1 will be unable to test out before Sunday’s rivalry matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Just like any unvaccinated player who’s tested positive for the virus this year, the news has garnered quite the response from fans around the league.

“Lmao!!! he refused to get vaxxed and now he likely cost his team a playoff spot because of it! The Minnesota Model!” one fan wrote.

“Imagine being an NFL starting QB and jeopardizing your team’s playoff hopes just because you wouldn’t get a shot,” another added.

Sadly, this is how the Vikings’ season was destined to end. Remember Cousins, who refuses to get vaccinated, saying he was thinking about wearing a plexiglass box around the team facility to avoid Covid exposure? pic.twitter.com/ywZlo4SaXH https://t.co/tWExnldtPv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 31, 2021

If the Vikings want any chance to make the postseason, they’ll have to win out in games against the Packers and Bears. Cousins’ absence on Sunday will certainly make that already-difficult task even tougher.

With backup QB Sean Mannion also out under COVID-19 protocols, rookie quarterback Kellen Mond will likely log his first career start.

Sunday’s game will kickoff in primetime at 8:20 p.m. ET.