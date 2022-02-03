The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Honest Admission

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrating after catching a touchdown pass.BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 01: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Despite his repeated desire to stay put in Pittsburgh, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers appear likely to be parting ways this offseason. Having yet to re-sign with the organization that drafted him back in 2017, the 25-year-old wide receiver is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

As a talented young wideout, JuJu will no doubt be a hot-ticket item in this year’s free agency market. And on Wednesday, he seemed to drop hint about one of his preferred landing spots.

During a 7-Eleven promotional event in Dallas yesterday, Smith-Schuster was asked about the prospect of playing with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Smith-Schuster and Prescott are NFL ambassadors for 7-Eleven and were both present at the event.

Here’s what the Steelers receiver had to say:

“He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms,” JuJu said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Fans from around the league reacted to the idea of Smith-Schuster in a Cowboys uniform.

“JuJu would have to teach Jerry how to tik tok if this was ever going to work,” one fan wrote.

“I would rather have Michael Gallup 11/10 time,” another Cowboys fan added.

“The #Steelers are undoubtedly a worse team without Juju on it. Not only is he a good player, but he is 1 of maybe 2 players on the roster who has OG Steelers heart. Letting him walk would be a huge mistake,” a Steelers fan said.

Cowboys wide receivers Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown and Malik Turner are all unrestricted free agents this offseason.

