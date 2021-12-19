NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Big Vikings News

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was reportedly waived by the Minnesota Vikings due to some concerning reports from today’s practice.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the starting CB got into a verbal altercation with coaches during today’s workout. He also reportedly “got into it” with several of his Vikings teammates who were trying to calm him down.

The #Vikings waived starting CB Bashaud Breeland after he got into a verbal altercation today at practice with coaches, took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Too much to come back from. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

The situation reportedly began during a Saturday morning film session in which players and coaches discussed plays from the team’s Week 14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Later on during practice, Breeland was asked to remove himself from a drill with the starting defensive-back unit. In response to this, the 29-year-old corner removed his cleats and stormed off to the locker room.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this head-scratching development in Minnesota.

“i’ve said it many times we should’ve been the in season hard knocks team,” one Vikings fan wrote.

“This is peak Minnesota Vikings,” another said.

In his first season with the Vikings, the veteran corner has struggled in the secondary. Opposing quarterbacks have gathered a 112.6 passer rating against his coverage and he’s currently tied for the fifth-most penalties (6) through 13 games.

For this reason, many Vikings fans aren’t too sad to see him go.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!” one fan wrote.

“Other teams fans saying they want him have no idea,” another added.

Either sixth-year cornerback Mackensie Alexander or second-year CB Cameron Dantzler will take over Breeland’s vacated starting role. Each of these backups have started four games this year.

The Vikings will face off against the Chicago Bears in a primetime matchup on Monday night.