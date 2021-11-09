NFL World Reacts To Surprising Odell Beckham News

On Tuesday afternoon, a report indicating Odell Beckham Jr’s preferred landing spot emerged.

Odell will learn his next landing spot in just over an hour – whether he’s claimed on waivers or not. Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in the talent wide receiver.

While the Cleveland Browns thought it was best for the team to move on, a handful of teams have made it clear they’re interested. The Seattle Seahawks expressed interest earlier this week, but there’s another NFC contender in the mix as well.

According to a new report from sports insider Jordan Schultz, OBJ wants to play for the Green Bay Packers. “Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers,” Schultz reported.

It didn’t take long for the sports world to react to the news. Some fans don’t want the Packers to become even more dangerous.

“This should terrify the league if OBJ has Rodgers throwing to him. Going to be interesting,” one fan said.

Seahawks fans aren’t thrilled with the news either.

“I’m gonna lob this report to Seahawks Twitter and run for cover,” Seahawks reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar said.

Fans know the Packers will be very dangerous if Odell lands in Green Bay.

“If GB signs OBJ, you’d have to think that’d make them NFC Divisional Round favorites,” one fan said.

Will the Packers land OBJ?