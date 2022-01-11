NFL World Reacts To The Joe Judge Firing News

The Spun

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge

The New York Giants made a somewhat shocking move moments ago, firing head coach Joe Judge after two seasons at the helm.

It’s not that shocking Judge was let go from a resume standpoint. He was 10-23 in two seasons and had become a punchline in recent weeks due to his press conference rants and curious coaching decisions.

It is surprising that the Giants made this move considering Judge is now the third straight coach they have fired in two seasons or less. Life has been hard for Big Blue over the last five years, and really for much of the last decade.

Below is a snippet of the reaction from Giants media and the NFL world in general.

 

It looked like Judge might have been building something in New York after battling back from a 1-7 start to go 6-10 in his first season.

However, the Giants slumped to 4-13 in 2021, dropping their last six games by double-digits as injuries and offensive ineptitude destroyed the team.

After seeing his franchise crumble recently–the Giants have made the playoffs once in the last 10 seasons and had the worst record in the NFL (tied with the Jets) over the last five–perhaps owner John Mara is realizing he must do things differently.

New York is looking to fill its GM vacancy with an outside candidate for the first time in over 40 years, and now they are looking to make a change at coach before it is too late.

