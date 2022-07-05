NFL World Reacts To The RFK Stadium Fire News

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Washington Football Team logo adorns the seats during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, 2020 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A fire was spotted outside of RFK Stadium on Tuesday.

BuzzFeed's Ellie Hall posted a picture of smoke emanating from the building, which used to host the Washington Commanders, Nationals, and D.C. United.

According to the DC Fire and EMS Twitter page, the fire department "located several fires" inside the facility. No injuries have been reported.

Onlookers reacted to the situation as it unfolded.

"RFK will only go, if it should ever leave us, on its own terms," USA Today's Emily Olson wrote on Twitter.

"Well this is a metaphor for a lot of things," CNN anchor Kasie Hunt said. "Praying no one gets hurt."

"Does this signal a new Washington sports team?" Gary Grumbach of NBC News asked.

"The black smoke means the Commanders elected a new owner," wrote Bleacher Report's Rob Goldberg.

Opened in 1961, RFK Stadium has clearly seen better days. From the looks of the video, it hasn't received much upkeep during years of inactivity.

Hopefully everyone at near the area is OK following the fires.