NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

The injury issues for superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson continue into Week 17.

Just one day after returning to practice with a pronounced limp, the Ravens’ signal caller was absent yet again on Thursday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

One day after limping through his limited practice, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is not present for the start of today’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2021

Jackson has missed Baltimore’s last two contests after suffering a right ankle injury during a 24-22 loss to Cleveland in Week 14. After yesterday’s limited practice, the former league MVP is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

With today’s update, that questionable status is called even further into question.

The NFL world took to Twitter with its reactions to this discouraging news.

“Hope he’s feeling okay but this is for the best. let the man rest!” one fan wrote.

“If the Ravens try and force Lamar out there to try and save an already lost season…then fire this whole coaching staff…” another added.

Bring it in Ravens fans…We know your pain all too well… https://t.co/L0xCkLQaFP pic.twitter.com/duwtMBhsCf — Miss Teacher Lady 👩🏾‍🏫📚🍎 (@What_Up_E) December 30, 2021

If Jackson is unable to go on Sunday, backup QB Tyler Huntley will continue his role as the stand-in option. Huntley missed last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals due to a positive COVID-19 test, but was activated from the list earlier today.

Even if Lamar Jackson takes the field on Sunday, it’s clear he won’t be 100 percent.

The 8-7 Ravens will need a big performance from whoever makes the start in this weekend’s game against the NFC West-leading Rams.