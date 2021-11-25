NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier.

Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.

That’s not the only bad news for the Saints, though. According to the latest report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team might be without backup running back Mark Ingram as well.

According to the report, Ingram is dealing with swelling in his knee and might not be able to play. Rapoport called it an “uphill battle” for Ingram to suit up on Thursday night.

Of course, fans didn’t take the news well. The Spun’s own Chris Rosvoglou – a diehard Saints fans – isn’t having the best Thanksgiving.

I'm not having a fun time right now. https://t.co/t1gkmd30iH — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 25, 2021

Other fans know the playoffs might not be in the cards for New Orleans with all of these injuries.

“Those final wildcard spots will come down to 49ers, Vikings, and Eagles. Saints won’t stick around,” one fan said.

Those final two wildcard spots will come down to 49ers, Vikings, and Eagles. Saints wont stick around https://t.co/dp7pivFPhF — Dylan MacKinnon (@DylanFMackinnon) November 25, 2021

The Bills can’t pull a Dolphins or Texans game tonight. It’s Trevor Siemian without Kamara/Ingram. If you don’t dominate after losing to Jax and getting blown out by Indy last week it’s over. I don’t wanna hear about slow starts or playcalling, they’re just average then https://t.co/lZH3bzRS3d — Mark Simoncelli Jr (@mjcule) November 25, 2021

If Ingram can’t go, third-string running back Tony Jones Jr would take over.

New Orleans and Buffalo kick off on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.