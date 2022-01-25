The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

A closeup of JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrating a touchdown catch.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a 11 yard touchdown reception in the third quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason.

Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”

The NFL world reacted to JuJu’s reported desire to join Kansas City on social media.

“Imagine JuJu, Jackson Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes all doing TikTok videos together in KC,” PFN’s Matt Cannata laughed.

“Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo,” replied SB Nation’s Falcoholic.

“Let’s get it Juju,” one user replied. “I’d be a big fan of this. I think his price is going to be depressed due to his injury and role in that offense but what he provides is exactly what the Chiefs need.”

“Imagine going from 2021 Ben Roethlisberger to Patrick Mahomes,” another user tweeted.

“I’m 100% in,” a fan replied. “JuJu excels as a WR2.”

It’s hard to imagine the Chiefs offense getting much better. But that could change come 2022.

