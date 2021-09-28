NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Buccaneers Injury News

Earlier Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned the offense would be taking a hit following an injury to a wide receiver.

Third-year wideout Scotty Miller reportedly sustained a toe injury in this weekend’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Miller is expected to miss “a significant amount of time.”

The Buccaneers are awaiting more tests, but Schefter suggested the 24-year-old wide receiver will likely land on injured reserve.

“Bucs’ WR Scotty Miller has a toe injury and will miss “a significant amount of time”, per source. Miller still is awaiting more test results to see how long he will be out but he likely will go on IR,” Schefter reported on Twitter Monday evening.

A few fans on social media reacted to the news. Some decided to take the sarcastic approach, wondering how the team would ever be able to withstand the loss.

How will their WR corps ever manage this loss? https://t.co/hGFISVJLJZ — Joe Seleski (@joeseleski) September 27, 2021

Of course, the sarcasm is seeping through in that comment. The Buccaneers have Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown in the wide receiving corps.

Other fans noted that the Buccaneers have suffered a significant amount of injuries so far this season.

Bucs players dropping like flies https://t.co/D8JNDTooca — Mukala Kabongo 🇨🇩 (Will You Shut up, man) (@mukala_K) September 27, 2021

With Scotty Miller banged up, second-year wide receiver Tyler Johnson should be in for an increased workload. Johnson caught three passes for 63 yards against the Rams on Sunday.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a trip to New England to face off against Tom Brady’s old team.