NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bridgewater went 7-7 as a starter and enjoyed one of his best seasons as a pro. He completed 67-percent of his passes for 3,052 yards and a career-high 18 touchdowns.

Bridgewater’s backup, Drew Lock, has struggled to fill the void, going 0-2 as a starter and causing Denver to miss the playoffs yet again. It’s possible that either one of them has played their final season with the Broncos.

Denver Broncos fans are collectively sharing their sympathies with Bridgewater for how the year ended. Even some of his detractors don’t want his year to end like this:

This dude .. for whatever reason is one of my favorites. If he ever stays healthy with one team and learns. He is a problem https://t.co/rQe1HAi1IL — Cousin (@Boston2Tom) January 5, 2022

Hate to see the season and his career as a Bronco end like this https://t.co/qY030xj3b4 — Bean🖤🐍 (@Jellybean_Bryan) January 5, 2022

Teddy just needs a fresh start. He IS the guy just not for dummy denver #olereliable https://t.co/2TbMp3MiRk — jospeh cool (@jospeh_cool) January 5, 2022

As much as I bashed him this year I hate to see his season end like this wish him luck in future https://t.co/dUJTFKa5qP — sour 📸📸✨ (@PeakSour) January 5, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater has experienced the highs and lows of the NFL like few quarterbacks in history. He went from being a Pro Bowl starter in Minnesota to nearly losing his leg to a catastrophic injury to riding the bench for two years, to reclaiming his job as a starter and getting a big free agent contract.

At 29 years old, Bridgewater is still in his prime. But he needs to find the right situation and stay healthy if he wants to keep his career alive.

Bridgewater may have found the right environment in Denver. But he still needs the support around him to return to Pro Bowl form.

Will Teddy Bridgewater be back on the Broncos next year?