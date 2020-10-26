Nick Saban Shares Update On Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

Alabama’s star wideout, Jaylen Waddle, was carted off the field Saturday and transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The junior suffered a severe ankle injury during the opening kickoff of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with conference rival Tennessee.

Waddle was diagnosed with a broken ankle and underwent surgery late Saturday night. The receiver has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban says the surgery on Waddle’s broken ankle was overwhelmingly successful.

Saban on Jaylen Waddle surgery: “I talked to him after the game. They did the surgery that night. He's been in the hospital since. He's been pretty groggy. He was going to see me today but he just got back. Surgery was very very successful, long-term prognosis is very good." — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) October 26, 2020

Saban’s words, “long-term prognosis is very good,” are easily the most relieving of the bunch. As a consensus projected first-round draft pick, many analysts believe Waddle has potential as a solid NFL receiver. Hopefully Waddle will be able to make a full comeback following a successful surgery.

Waddle’s elite speed made him one of the Crimson Tide’s top offensive weapons. In just the first four games of the season, the speedster had 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns. Waddle was on pace to completely eclipse the touchdown numbers he put up in his first two seasons with Alabama where he scored 7 and 6 respectively.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide certainly don’t have any shortage of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but there’s no doubt they’ll miss Waddle’s consistent production.