Nick Saban Shares Update On Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the sideline of a game.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the final minutes of their 48-7 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama’s star wideout, Jaylen Waddle, was carted off the field Saturday and transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The junior suffered a severe ankle injury during the opening kickoff of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with conference rival Tennessee.

Waddle was diagnosed with a broken ankle and underwent surgery late Saturday night. The receiver has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban says the surgery on Waddle’s broken ankle was overwhelmingly successful.

Saban’s words, “long-term prognosis is very good,” are easily the most relieving of the bunch. As a consensus projected first-round draft pick, many analysts believe Waddle has potential as a solid NFL receiver. Hopefully Waddle will be able to make a full comeback following a successful surgery.

Waddle’s elite speed made him one of the Crimson Tide’s top offensive weapons. In just the first four games of the season, the speedster had 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns. Waddle was on pace to completely eclipse the touchdown numbers he put up in his first two seasons with Alabama where he scored 7 and 6 respectively.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide certainly don’t have any shortage of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but there’s no doubt they’ll miss Waddle’s consistent production.


