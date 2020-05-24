Noah Syndergaard Responds To NYC Landlord Who’s Suing Him

If and when the 2020 MLB season begins, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard won’t be playing as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Even so, Syndergaard will probably be busy in the coming months, and not just with rehab.

Syndergaard is embroiled in a federal lawsuit for more than $250,000 for breach of contract. A New York City landlord is seeking unpaid rent on Syndergaard’s townhouse, which the hard-throwing right-hander did not take over due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The property reportedly costs $27,000 per month in rent. Last night, Syndergaard dropped his side of the story in a tweet, telling the unnamed landlord he would “see him in court.”

“So let me get this straight,” Syndergaard wrote. “I fairly, and in good faith offered to pay 2 months rent (over 50K) to a landlord for a place I was never going to step foot in due to a global pandemic that took a severe toll upon the residents of NYC, gave timely notice to attempt to try and re-rent, while getting TJ and now living in Florida for rehab, and the landlord tries to extort me for 250K while leaking this story to the media, and I’m the bad guy? Yeah, ok. See you in court pal.”

“According to the lawsuit, Syndergaard’s attorneys told the landlord, 600 Summer Street LLC, that he “has no intention of taking possession of the subject premises and the landlord is hereby free to rerent it as he sees fit,” writes ESPN.com. “The lease ran from March 20 to Nov. 30, according to the suit.”

The landlord is alleging that Syndergaard “treated the binding lease like an option,” per the New York Daily News.

Syndergaard is expected to resume playing baseball sometime during the 2021 season.