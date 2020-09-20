Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. knows all too well what it is like to suffer a serious injury during a regular season game.

Three years ago, Beckham fractured his left ankle in a Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending his season. Beckham and the Browns aren’t playing today, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been watching all the injuries unfold across the NFL.

As of earlier this afternoon, a total of 16 players had left games due to injuries and been declared out. There are some huge names on the list as well, including Saquon Barkley, Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo and Byron Jones.

Beckham took to Twitter to offer well-wishes to any of his NFL constituents who have gotten hurt today.

“My prayers are up for all of my brothers that went down today,” he wrote.”May God place his healing hand of grace upon yall! Hate to see it!”

We can’t remember an NFL Sunday quite like this one in terms of injuries. Hopefully it is nothing more than an aberration.

If there is more than one week like this this season, look out.