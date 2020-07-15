CBS Sports Ranks No. 1 Player In Big Ten For 2020 Season

Ohio State has sky-high expectations once again, as it enters the 2020 college football season. According to one outlet, they enter the season with the Big Ten’s best player as well. Unsurprisingly, it is quarterback Justin Fields.

In his first year as Buckeyes quarterback, Fields set the conference on fire. The Georgia transfer completed 67.2-percent of his throws for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also ran for 484 yards and 10 more touchdowns.

Fields was a second-team All-American and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting. Joe Burrow put together one of the best seasons of all-time for LSU. Had it not been for him, Fields might’ve taken home college football’s biggest trophy last season.

It is no surprise that he enters the year labeled the Big Ten’s best player. CBS Sports recently released its top 10 in the conference. Two of Fields’ Ohio State offensive linemen crash the top 10 as well, which is a good sign for his junior season.

This list was incredibly difficult for me to put together. Limiting it to 10 was damn near impossible. Ranking the top 10 college football players in the Big Ten ahead of the 2020 season https://t.co/Q8Jj769moa — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) July 14, 2020

“He enters 2020 neck-and-neck with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in a battle to win the 2020 Heisman and be the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft,” CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli writes, of Justin Fields. “He’s an exceptional player, and is so good that he still manages to stand out amongst a team full of exceptional players.”

Fields had a better season than Lawrence last year. While the Clemson star remains the strong favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, if Fields does it again, there’s a chance his production wins out. In a recent Bleacher Report mock draft, that is the case.

Of course, there are questions about the upcoming season, and whether it will go on as scheduled at all. In response to those, Justin Fields made a recent plea to the Buckeye fans who are prepared to cheer him on to the Heisman, national championship, and whatever else he may accomplish this fall: “Wear a mask.”

[CBS Sports]