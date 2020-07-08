Ohio State Fans Loving Clip Of Aaron Craft In The Basketball Tournament

Aaron Craft made a name for himself at Ohio State due to his relentless hustle on the hardwood. Though he’s no longer playing for the Buckeyes, the defensive-minded guard is making his fans proud at The Basketball Tournament.

Craft is a member of Carmen’s Crew, which features other notable Ohio State products like William Buford and David Lighty. Carmen’s Crew, the top seed in The Basketball Tournament, is currently battling House of Paign.

House of Paign is the alumni team for the University of Illinois. As you’d expect, the former Illinois and Ohio State players are going all out this afternoon.

Similar to his playing style back in college, Craft is defending every inch of the court. There’s a video of him playing tight defense on an opposing player for House of Paign. It’s bringing back great memories for Buckeyes fans.

Check it out:

I just wept real tears pic.twitter.com/B5zu4xCvGi — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) July 8, 2020

Craft made the Big Ten All-Defensive Team all four years at Ohio State. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014.

Ohio State fans were hopeful that Craft would become a solid contributor in the NBA, but it just never came into fruition. That being said, the feisty guard has done well for himself overseas.

Although the NBA might not value defensive-minded point guards like Craft, The Basketball Tournament allows him to showcase his skillset.

The second half of action between Carmen’s Crew and House of Paign can be seen on ESPN. Craft suffered an injury while diving for a loose ball, so it’s unclear if he’ll return to the game.