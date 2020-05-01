Ohio State Lands 2022 4-Star Athlete C.J. Hicks

Ohio State can’t be stopped in the recruiting game right now. Ryan Day’s 2021 class is tops in the nation, according to several outlets. Now, the Buckeyes are starting to get a head start in the 2022 cycle.

Ohio State has landed a commitment from 2022 4-star athlete C.J. Hicks, per his Twitter announcement. The Ohio native is expected to play hybrid linebacker at the collegiate level given he was primarily recruited by Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete is a versatile defender, which allows a defense to use him in multiple ways. Hicks can play outside linebacker and help out in the secondary. “Position-less” defensive players are a hot commodity these days.

Hicks held offers from over 30 programs including Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. But in the end, in-state Ohio State was too good to pass down. Check out Hicks’ commitment announcement below:

Day now has three commits in the 2022 cycle – all three are 4-star high school prospects.

If Ohio State can continue this recruiting hot-streak, the Buckeyes will be bringing home a championship trophy in no time. The school’s last National Championship came in 2015.

The Buckeyes have plenty of momentum this off-season due to their recruiting success.