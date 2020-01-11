Earlier this week, an Oregon softball player made a video on the social media platform TikTok. Just a few days later, the video racked up over two million views.

However, that’s not even the most impressive part. Along with racking up views, the player received dozens of marriage proposals from people around the country due to her dance moves and sweet swing.

Haley Cruse is a senior outfielder for the Ducks and now the owner of one of the most viral videos on the internet.

Without further ado, here’s the video that made her a household name.

Just your average cage sesh pic.twitter.com/SAuVCXO0sY — Haley Cruse (@haley_crusee) January 10, 2020

Not long after the video went up, Cruse started receiving marriage proposals. Here’s just one of the many trying to lock down Cruse’s hand for marriage.

She owns overs 110,000 Instagram followers, over 77,000 Twitter followers and, most likely, a ton of TikTok fans after the video went viral. Although she can’t cash in on her internet fame just yet, she’ll be able to in just a few months.

The Ducks were 22-30 a year ago after going 53-10 and making the College Softball World Series in 2018.

Oregon’s season kicks off in early February at the Puerta Vallarta College Challenge. Good luck to Cruse and the rest of the Ducks this season.