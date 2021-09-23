Paige Spiranac Makes Her Case For The Ryder Cup

If you’re rooting for Team USA in the Ryder Cup this weekend, Paige Spiranac did her best to provide you with reasons to be encouraged.

As part of her role with PointsBet, Spiranac had to make her case for Team USA winning at Whistling Straits, while her colleague Teddy Greenstein argued for Team Europe. Spiranac’s first point of emphasis was the overall depth of the USA roster.

“Did you know that our lowest-ranked player is Scottie Scheffler at 21st while Europe has four players outside the top 20, according to World Golf Rankings?” Spiranac said. “You know what that means? We’re just better.”

As for Team USA’s inexperience–six Ryder Cup rookies–Spiranac thinks it is a potential benefit. The last time there were that many rookies on a USA Ryder Cup roster was back in 2008, and the Americans won that year.

“They are young. They are hungry. They are dying to be there and to win,” Spiranac said. “[Captain] Steve Stricker was smart when he put this team together.”

Lastly, Spiranac said the home course advantage should help the Americans. You can watch her full argument below.

The Range for the Ryder Cup mixes it up ⛳@PaigeSpiranac makes a case for Team 🇺🇸@TeddyGreenstein makes a case for Team 🇪🇺 And @NotahBegay3 judges their arguments to declare a winner 🧑‍⚖️ (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Xuq54gor4d — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 22, 2021

Paige gets 🌶️ arguing for Team 🇺🇸 (3/5) pic.twitter.com/ZKDwKaSVVB — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 22, 2021

Europe has dominated the Ryder Cup recently, winning seven of the last nine tournaments. The Europeans are led by 2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

As for Team USA, Collin Morikawa (2021 The Open and 2020 PGA Championship winner) headlines a star-studded roster that includes Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay.

Play begins tomorrow at the 43rd Ryder Cup and continues through Sunday.