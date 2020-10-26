The defending Super Bowl champs cruised to an easy 43-16 win on a snowy night in Denver.

Despite all the elite offensive talent on the Chiefs roster, the top story coming into this Sunday night matchup was newly-signed Kansas City running back Le’Veon Bell. The former Steelers running back spent the last year or so in New York. In his brief tenure with the Jets, Bell was unable to reach his full potential as a star back.

From the looks of things, Bell will have much better luck producing in a more polished Kansas City offense.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter to offer his new teammate a message of support:

We keep going! 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/s3424OsnrT — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

With his first carry for the Chiefs, Bell busted out a 16 yard run. He finished the game as the team’s second leading rusher, behind breakout rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, with 6 carries for 39 yards — not bad for his first game in a new system. If Bell can continue to fit into the Chiefs’ offensive scheme, he should be able to easily eclipse the numbers he put up in New York.

In just his first game, Bell has already bought in with the Chiefs more than he ever did in his time with the Jets. For the first time in years we’re seeing a Bell who’s excited to be part of an organization.

His quarterback seems excited to have him there, too.