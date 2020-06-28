Paulina Gretzky Loved Dustin Johnson’s Performance On Saturday

Dustin Johnson is currently in line for his 21st win on the PGA Tour. The 2016 U.S. Open champion is in the lead at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

The 36-year-old golfer came into Sunday’s round two strokes back of Brendon Todd, who was at -18 after three rounds. Johnson was at -16 through 54 holes.

Johnson has surged to the top of the leaderboard in the final round on Sunday. He’s -3 through nine holes, -19 for the tournament. Johnson is one stroke up on Todd and two strokes up on Will Gordon.

It could be a celebratory weekend for the Johnson clan. Johnson’s longtime partner, Paulina Gretzky, shared a heartwarming video of herself with Johnson following his round on Saturday.

Johnson shot a 61 on Saturday as he surged to the top of the leaderboard. He was happy with his round and appears to be in line for another big one today.

“It always could have been better,’’ Johnson said. “I hit a lot of nice putts that hit the hole from that eight- to 10-foot range — probably had four, five or six of them that I probably should have made.

“I gave myself a lot of looks. Every hole, I felt like I was giving myself an opportunity to make birdie.’’

Johnson has continued to give himself birdie looks on Sunday. He’ll have to finish strong, though, as Todd is still right there.

The final round of the Travelers Championship is being televised on CBS.

Will Johnson be able to hold off and secure the win?