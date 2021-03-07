PGA Tour Announces Tough Brooks Koepka Injury News

The field at next weekend’s THE PLAYERS Championship will be missing one of the top players on the PGA Tour–Brooks Koepka.

Koepka has withdrawn from the event due to a right knee injury, the official PGA Tour Twitter account announced this afternoon. The news came just shortly after it had been revealed that Koepka was to be part of a featured group at the TPC including Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm.

“Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook,” said Blake Smith, Koepka’s manager, via SkySports. “We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more.”

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from THE PLAYERS Championship due to a right knee injury. A replacement in the featured group will be announced Monday. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2021

Unfortunately, we’ve seen Koepka battle knee problems before. Thankfully, he’s fought through them to remain one of the best golfers in the world.

Koepka won last month’s Waste Management Open in Phoenix and finished tied for second at the WGC-Mexico Championship last weekend. With the TPC already out of the question, it will be interesting to see how the four-time major champion handles the run-up to the Masters in April.

Without question, that is the most important upcoming event for Koepka to get healthy for.