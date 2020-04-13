The Spun

Photo: Danica Patrick Shows Off Ridiculous Flexibility

Danica Patrick attends the 2018 ESPYs.LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick continues to impress with her yoga poses.

The former NASCAR star, who’s been using some of this social distancing time to better herself physically and mentally, showed off a new pose on Sunday night.

It’s impressive.

“‘But the attitude of faith is to let go, and become open to truth, whatever it might turn out to be.’ – Alan Watts.

Love that. However my truth at that moment in that pose, was I was not going to be able to let go of my foot to put both hands down and bring my left leg up for a beautiful pose that has an equally beautiful name that I defiantly can’t remember,” she joked.

We’re going to venture a guess and say that Danica Patrick is the most-flexible former NASCAR star of all-time.

Who else is getting into yoga while holed up at home?

