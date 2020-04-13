Photo: Danica Patrick Shows Off Ridiculous Flexibility

Danica Patrick continues to impress with her yoga poses.
The former NASCAR star, who’s been using some of this social distancing time to better herself physically and mentally, showed off a new pose on Sunday night.
It’s impressive.
“‘But the attitude of faith is to let go, and become open to truth, whatever it might turn out to be.’ – Alan Watts.
Love that. However my truth at that moment in that pose, was I was not going to be able to let go of my foot to put both hands down and bring my left leg up for a beautiful pose that has an equally beautiful name that I defiantly can’t remember,” she joked.
We’re going to venture a guess and say that Danica Patrick is the most-flexible former NASCAR star of all-time.
Who else is getting into yoga while holed up at home?