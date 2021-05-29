It’s going to be a terrific weekend for Danica Patrick and the NBC crew covering Sunday’s Indy 500.

Patrick announced earlier this year she’d be joining Mike Tirico and Jimmy Johnson as an analyst for Sunday’s event. She’ll be providing coverage in the studio.

“I’m going to lead the Indy 500 in a different way come May 30th!” Patrick said via Instagram. “I am honored to be driving the pace car on top of being a part of the broadcast again this year. Fun to be back to work at the track.”

Patrick is thrilled to be joining Tirico at the Indy 500 on Sunday. She admitted as much in a new Instagram post. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

It’s been an eventful couple of years for the racing legend. Danica Patrick’s relationship with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers came to an end. Rodgers is now engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

It isn’t all rain-showers for Patrick, though. She has a new boyfriend. Now on Sunday, she’ll join Tirico for a fantastic day of racing in a star-studded studio coverage show, which also includes Jimmie Johnson.

Patrick is an integral figure in the racing world. It’s only fitting she earns a role as an analyst for Sunday’s big race.

The Indy 500 gets going at 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC on Sunday. Patrick will be providing coverage as an analyst.