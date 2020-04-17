Photo: Danica Patrick Shows Off Ridiculous Yoga Skills

For most of the country – and the world – stay-at-home orders have kept people indoors and away from mass gatherings.

Most of the people around the world have been spending time catching up on their favorite TV shows or even finding something new to watch. Danica Patrick is not among them.

The former NASCAR star has been using her social distancing as a way to better herself. She’s been showing off a few new yoga tricks she’s learned over the past month.

Let’s just say most of us wouldn’t be able to pull off most of the poses she’s been posting to Instagram. On Thursday afternoon, Patrick showcased another pose that had people buzzing.

Check it out.

“Practice at anything is necessary to be successful,” Patrick said on the post. “Positivity, patience, self love, listening, accountability…. those are a few things I am working on daily.”

Patrick is certainly making better use of her time than most of us.