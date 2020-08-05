Photo: LeBron James Has A Special Outfit For Today’s Game

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t taken the floor yet for tonight’s showdown against Oklahoma City Thunder, but basketball fans can’t stop talking about LeBron James. It appears the latest buzz surrounding the four-time MVP has to do with his pregame outfit.

James is known for sporting some unique looks prior to every game. This time around he’s going with a simple outfit that’ll put a smile on soccer fans’ faces.

Photos have emerged of James wearing Liverpool’s new home kit. The three-time NBA champion is actually a minority owner of Liverpool, obtaining a stake in the club back in 2011.

The main difference for the Liverpool’s new uniform is that Nike introduced a slight hint of teal to the jersey. It’s a nice look for the Premier League champions.

Liverpool’s partnership with Nike officially began on Aug. 1, so it makes sense why James waited until this week to wear the new kit. Besides, there is no better marketing strategy than having LeBron show off the new uniform.

Liverpool minority owner @KingJames wearing their new kit to today's @Lakers game 🔴 pic.twitter.com/O6nBoxBpLI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 5, 2020

The Lakers already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, which means the team could now focus on figuring out its rotations for the playoffs.

James hasn’t put up jaw-dropping numbers yet inside the NBA’s bubble, but we’d have to imagine he’s saving his energy for the postseason.

Tipoff for the Lakers-Thunder game is at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.