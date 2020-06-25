Photos: Meet Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend, Amanda Carter

It’s been quite a month for Bubba Wallace.
Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, was the driving force behind the sport’s decision to ban the Confederate flag. The outspoken driver called on NASCAR to ban the flag following nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.
It would’ve been a big month for Wallace if only that happened, but of course, there was more. On Sunday, NASCAR announced that a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. The FBI announced two days later that the “noose” had been in the stall since late 2019, serving as a garage door pull.
So, Wallace has obviously been going through a lot. Thankfully, the 26-year-old driver has the support of his loving girlfriend, Amanda.
“I am so proud of you for standing up for what is right and continuing to do so without fear of the outcome. For continuing to stand faced with uncertainty and fear all with a smile on your face,” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I am so proud of you. I am so proud of you for standing up for what is right and continuing to do so without fear of the outcome. For continuing to stand faced with uncertainty and fear all with a smile on your face. I am so proud of you for using your platform. I wish the people saying hurtful comments knew you. I wish everyone knew you. I hope people continue to stand with you because you’re standing for so many others… so many little boys and girls who dream of going fast but haven’t seen someone who looks like them, for all the new and old fans who felt uncomfortable coming to a race and for everyone who has experienced racism. I am so thankful that this was not a purposeful act, I am so thankful you are safe. For those who have stood with Bubba, keep standing. #istandwithbubba and #istillstandwithbubba
Carter, who reportedly attended Appalachian State and works as a financial analyst, has posted multiple messages of support for Wallace over the past month.
View this post on Instagram
Wow y’all, the outpouring of support from friends, family, fans and NASCAR has been amazing to watch this week! I am so incredibly proud of this man for standing up and helping to push real change! How about last nights race!? I don’t think I’ve been that nervous watching a race since the 2018 Daytona 500 😅😅😅 anyways! I’m so proud of you Darrell!!!! I highly encourage anyone who feels like they want to comment or post something negative on any of this news that they take the time to try to understand the #blacklivesmatter movement and try to see and understand from a perspective not your own!
Wallace summed up his last 24 hours by calling them just short of “pure hell,” so it’s good to know that he has a nice support system around him.
NASCAR’s next race is set for Sunday at Pocono Raceway.