The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Meet Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend, Amanda Carter

Bubba Wallace and his girlfriend at NASCAR.DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 18: Darrell Wallace Jr., driver of the #43 Click n' Close Chevrolet, stands on the grid with his girlfriend, Amanda Carter, prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

It’s been quite a month for Bubba Wallace.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, was the driving force behind the sport’s decision to ban the Confederate flag. The outspoken driver called on NASCAR to ban the flag following nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

It would’ve been a big month for Wallace if only that happened, but of course, there was more. On Sunday, NASCAR announced that a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. The FBI announced two days later that the “noose” had been in the stall since late 2019, serving as a garage door pull.

So, Wallace has obviously been going through a lot. Thankfully, the 26-year-old driver has the support of his loving girlfriend, Amanda.

“I am so proud of you for standing up for what is right and continuing to do so without fear of the outcome. For continuing to stand faced with uncertainty and fear all with a smile on your face,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I am so proud of you. I am so proud of you for standing up for what is right and continuing to do so without fear of the outcome. For continuing to stand faced with uncertainty and fear all with a smile on your face. I am so proud of you for using your platform. I wish the people saying hurtful comments knew you. I wish everyone knew you. I hope people continue to stand with you because you’re standing for so many others… so many little boys and girls who dream of going fast but haven’t seen someone who looks like them, for all the new and old fans who felt uncomfortable coming to a race and for everyone who has experienced racism. I am so thankful that this was not a purposeful act, I am so thankful you are safe. For those who have stood with Bubba, keep standing. #istandwithbubba and #istillstandwithbubba

A post shared by Amanda Carter (@amandacarter17) on

Carter, who reportedly attended Appalachian State and works as a financial analyst, has posted multiple messages of support for Wallace over the past month.

More From The Spun:
Paige Spiranac On Her Athlete Dating History
Trump Comments On Players Kneeling
Baker Mayfield On Whether He’ll Kneel
Doug Gottlieb Apologizes After Tweet

Wallace summed up his last 24 hours by calling them just short of “pure hell,” so it’s good to know that he has a nice support system around him.

NASCAR’s next race is set for Sunday at Pocono Raceway.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.