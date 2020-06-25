Photos: Meet Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend, Amanda Carter

It’s been quite a month for Bubba Wallace.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, was the driving force behind the sport’s decision to ban the Confederate flag. The outspoken driver called on NASCAR to ban the flag following nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

It would’ve been a big month for Wallace if only that happened, but of course, there was more. On Sunday, NASCAR announced that a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. The FBI announced two days later that the “noose” had been in the stall since late 2019, serving as a garage door pull.

So, Wallace has obviously been going through a lot. Thankfully, the 26-year-old driver has the support of his loving girlfriend, Amanda.

“I am so proud of you for standing up for what is right and continuing to do so without fear of the outcome. For continuing to stand faced with uncertainty and fear all with a smile on your face,” she wrote on Instagram.

Carter, who reportedly attended Appalachian State and works as a financial analyst, has posted multiple messages of support for Wallace over the past month.

Wallace summed up his last 24 hours by calling them just short of “pure hell,” so it’s good to know that he has a nice support system around him.

NASCAR’s next race is set for Sunday at Pocono Raceway.