Photos: Professional Surfer Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Professional surfer Malia Manuel.RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 16: Malia Manuel of the United States surfs during the Round 3 of the Oi Rio Pro on May 16, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this month. The 2020 edition of the popular magazine features three notable models on the cover.

Malia Manuel, a professional surfer, is one of the athletes featured in this year’s issue.

The 26-year-old surfer has been dominating the water since she was 1a young teenager. Manuel became the youngest U.S. Open of Surfing champion at 14 years of age in 2008.

Manuel, a Hawaii native, has gone on to win several notable competitions. Now, she’s adding professional modeling to her resume.

“Honored to get the chance to work with everyone at @si_swimsuit and to also be a part of an empowering movement that involves consistently embracing yourself, both flaws & assets – untouched and unfiltered. Thanks for having me be a part of the 2020 issue,” she wrote on Instagram.

Manuel shared several photos of her shoot on her Instagram page.

“I’m so thankful I got to work with a team that was so open minded to my opinions and representing myself in the way I wanted to,” she said of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is available online and on newsstands.

You can view Manuel’s complete photoshoot here.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.